Amazed Saleem Chaudhary, 32, from Erdington, Birmingham won a £190,000 supercar, then found £50,000 in the boot, and says it was down to his mum ‘looking down on me’.

Evri delivery driver Saleem Chaudhary wins £190k supercar then finds £50k cash in boot

Evri thrilled delivery driver won a £190,000 supercar, then found £50,000 in the boot.

Stunned Saleem Chaudhary, from Erdington, Birmingham believes it was down to his mum “looking down on me” when he scooped the incredible £240,000 supercar plus cash prize.

The caring 32-year-old has said he will keep the car, but give the money to his sisters, who he says brought him up as his mum was often sick.

He also believes the prize, which came just before his 32nd birthday, was down to his mum, who had died earlier this year.

“I lost my mum in July so the last few months have been incredibly hard for us

all,” he said.

“Mum had a lot of ill health throughout her life and my sisters brought me up really, so I’m going to give the cash to them so we can all enjoy this win together.

“It’s my 32nd birthday later this month and my mum must have been looking down on me. I know this is from her.”

The 32-year-old, who works for deliver company Evri, is normally the one handing out packages but this time he received a luxury Mercedes Brabus GLE-700 Coupe, worth a staggering £189,000, and a further £50,000 in cash.

He added: “I’ve always loved my cars – my dad was a huge Mercedes fan, so to be honest those are the only cars I’ve ever played for.

“And of course I was hoping that one day it would be my turn, but when Christian turned up I was just speechless. Nothing can prepare you for that knock on the door.”