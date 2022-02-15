Bollywood actress Hema Malini has also started speaking out against extremists over the controversy over the ban on hijab in educational institutions of India.

Every school has Uniform that should be respected: Hema Malini on Hijab Ban Dispute

Talking to Indian media, the actress and politician said that schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Malini said that every school has a uniform that should be respected. “You can wear whatever you want outside the

school,” she maintained.

It may be recalled that the hijab was banned in a school in the Indian state of Karnataka after which the ban was extended to other schools and colleges.

Muslim students protested against the ban on the hijab, calling it anti-Muslim. Extremist Hindu organizations staged protests in support of the ban, pressuring the administration of educational institutions and harassing Muslim students.

The matter has been pending in the Karnataka High Court since the dispute escalated, while the Indian Supreme Court had apologized for not hearing the matter.