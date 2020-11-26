Every House, Flat Owner in England Can Get £5,000 Grant Until 31 March 2022

Homeowners in England can get up to £5,000 in vouchers to make their homes more energy efficient under the Government’s Green Homes Grant scheme.

The scheme was announced in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s summer statement in July, as part of a £3 billion jobs package to boost the economy.

When it first launched in September, there was a tight six-month deadline to get any work done, but on Wednesday 18 November, the Government announced this deadline will be extended until 31 March 2022.

The Green Homes Grant can help improve your home’s energy efficiency, and help you save on your heating bill, but the best way to cut costs is to switch energy supplier via our Cheap Energy Club.

The grants, worth £2 billion in total, will be available for home improvements including installing insulation, low-carbon heating, double glazing and replacing old boilers.

For most, the vouchers will be worth about two-thirds of the cost of the energy efficient improvements, up to a maximum of £5,000 per household.

As an example, if you install cavity wall and floor insulation costing £4,000, you’d only pay about £1,320, with the Government contributing the remaining £2,680.

However, if

you’re on a low income or certain benefits, you can get vouchers of up to £10,000 to cover the entire cost of installing the measures.

A list of government-accredited builders and tradespeople will be available to choose from. Once the work is agreed the Government will hand out vouchers from today.

The Treasury claims better insulation could save households as much as £600 a year on energy bills — and says the scheme could support more than 100,000 jobs.

You can get the vouchers if you own your home – including those on long leaseholds and shared ownership.

If you’re a flat owner, the Government has confirmed you can use its eligibility tool in the same way as other property owners.

Landlords of private rented and social domestic housing are free to use the scheme.

So if you rent, you won’t be able to access the scheme, though you can talk to your landlord to see if they’ll make improvements to your home.

The funding also aims to help Britain meet its legally binding target to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050.

While this new grant only covers homes in England, if you live elsewhere in the UK there are other schemes that offer financial support towards making your home more energy efficient.

