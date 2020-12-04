European Union Retains Ban On PIA Flights As It Still “Not Met” The Standards

The European Commission has decided to retain the ban on Pakistan International Airlines operations in its member countries and asked the country’s aviation authorities to remove safety deficiencies and improve the whole process of issuing licences to commercial pilots.

European Union Retains Ban On PIA Flights A It Still “Not Met” The Standards

The suspension, imposed by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), took effect on July 1, 2020, after it came to light that pilots possessed “fake” licences, as put by the aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar.

The EU Air Safety Committee (ASC) met on November 17 and 18 in Brussels to update the list of airlines whose operations had been banned by the European Commission (EC), the report said.

A letter sent to aviation authorities said the situation of the air carriers certified in Pakistan was examined during the ASC meeting.

The EU said that the ASC deliberations confirmed a continued concern over the measures taken by the Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority in terms of a proper root cause analysis and suitable

corrective measures to prevent re-occurrence of the same or similar safety deficiencies.

“On 16 November 2020, your organisation provided the agency with a comprehensive set of documents as evidence to support the Implementation of the agreed Corrective Action Plan [CAP] for the remaining open level 1 finding related to identifying issues in your Safety Management System,” the letter said.

“The Agency reviewed the submitted material and found it satisfactory and sufficient as a first important step towards the closure of the above-mentioned finding,” it added.

In particular, the investigation conducted by the European Commission on the issuance of professional licenses was still on-going, which indicates that there is a possibility that the audit will not have the expected positive results, the letter noted.

“We propose to contact you for a next update of the situation as soon as the concerns regarding the issuance of professional licenses is investigated in full and satisfactorily resolved,” the latter said, that their officials would not be able to visit Pakistan due to crisis.

“In the meantime, the Agency will closely monitor the situation and further developments,” the letter added.