European Countries To BAN Britons from Visiting on Summer Holidays after UK Surpassed Italy

Britons could miss out on summer holidays as European countries prepare to agree when travel will be possible and which nations to bypass.

The UK’s position has been hammered and crisis soared past Italy. The EU has closed cross-border travel until mid-May, with some exceptions in place.

However, formal and informal allegiances have already been struck up between those countries who have controlled the current crisis. Germany and Italy have begun to ease their stay at home rules and today said their citizens should be able to enjoy summer holidays.

Meanwhile a global alliance between Australia, Austria, Israel, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece and New Zealand, has been forged among the nations who have best kept a lid on the crisis.

Last month Spain’s Balearic Island’s tourism minister Iago Negueruela singled out Britain for its response to the current crisis and suggested it had handicapped its chances of summer holidays.

Negueruela said: ‘There are countries like the United Kingdom that have taken too long to adopt precautionary measures. That also puts us in a different situation

with respect to them.’

However, he did not elaborate on how the islands would enforce a system whereby only tourists from certain nations would be allowed to return for holidays.

Francina Armengol, President of the Balearic Islands, asked Madrid and the EU to set up a ‘homogeneous framework across the continent to guarantee the safe recovery of air activity.’

The Cypriot tourist minister Savvas Perdios, when asked about key tourism markets of the UK and Russia, Perdios replied: ‘We hope to know in a few weeks when tourists will be able to come from these countries.’

French President Emmanuel Macron also sounded cautious yesterday saying it was ‘too soon to say whether we can take holidays,’ adding it ought to be clear by the start of next month, ‘we will limit major international travel, even during the summer.’