EU removes Pakistan from List of High Risk Third Countries

Posted on by

The European Union has removed Pakistan from its List of High Risk Third Countries. This was announced by Federal Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar in a Twitter post the other day.

EU removes Pakistan from List of High Risk Third Countries
EU removes Pakistan from List of High Risk Third Countries

The  move, originally happened on March 15, 2023, is expected to have significant implications for businesses and individuals in Pakistan, as well as for EU member states.

In his  Twitter post, Naveed Qamar said “EU has removed Pakistan from the List of High Risk Third Countries. Pakistani businesses and individuals would no longer be subjected to ‘Enhanced Customer Due Diligence’ by European legal and economic operators.”

Officials at Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, Belgium have also confirmed that European Commission has removed Pakistan from the List of High

Risk Third Countries having strategic deficiencies in their AML/CFT regime.

Background

Pakistan was initially placed on the List of High Risk Third Countries in October 2018 due to perceived strategic deficiencies in its anti-money laundering/counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) regime.

This designation created undue regulatory burdens on obligated entities in the EU and led to instances where some businesses refused to engage in legal and financial transactions with entities based in Pakistan.

EU’s Decision

According to the EU’s Delegated Regulation, Pakistan, along with Nicaragua and Zimbabwe, have remedied the strategic deficiencies in their respective AML/CFT regimes and no longer pose a significant AML/CFT threat to the international financial system.

The EU’s decision means that obligated entities in member states will no longer be required to apply Enhanced Customer Due Diligence when dealing with individuals and legal entities established in Pakistan.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. MasterChef’s Radha on what the future holds for her business
    Posted on by
  2. Hassan Ahsan wanted in relation to fraud and money laundering in Huddersfield
    Posted on by
  3. Trial Begins For Kashif Anwar Accused of Pushing Wife Off Cliff in Edinburgh
    Posted on by
  4. Indian Imam’s beard cut off after refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
    Posted on by
  5. Pakistan’s Pink Salt Can Earn Billions in Exports
    Posted on by