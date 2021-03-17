The European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the safety standards of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

EU Agency Satisfied with Safety Standards of CAA in Pakistan

As per details, a video-link meeting was held between Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The meeting continued for two days.

During the meeting, DG CAA briefed the EU agency over safety measures taken by Civil Aviation Authority. Deputy Director General (DG) Regulatory Shafi Dar briefed EASA about matters pertaining to flight standard airworthiness and licensing.

The deputy DG Regulatory responded to several questions asked by the European commission on matters related to aviation

authority safety measures.

The EU agency expressed satisfaction over the briefing given to them by different departments of CAA. The European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) also expressed satisfaction over the safety measures of CAA.

The CAA officials also informed the EU safety agency about the installation of the UK-like system for licencing and examination of pilots.

The British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licences of Pakistani pilots acceptable all around the world besides ending irregularities.

Moreover, the Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board informed the meeting about the ongoing investigation into the PIA plane crash that happened last year.

The video link session was also attended by EU members from Denmark, Sweden and Italy.