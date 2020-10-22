Ethnic minorities will likely continue to be hit hardest during the second wave because the factors that make them vulnerable to the decease can’t be changed overnight, a Government scientific adviser has warned.

Ethnic Minorities, BAME People in UK Will Be Hit Hardest by 2nd Wave : Dr Raghib Ali

Dr Raghib Ali, a clinical epidemiologist Cambridge University, was one of the main researchers behind a Government report that today concluded minorities are at a higher risk of catching and dying from the decease because of their jobs and where they live.

Dr Ali told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: ‘The key underlying risk factors are long term, and it’s difficult to change some of those risk factors like where people live, their occupation and their living arrangements. These are not things that are going to change from the first wave to now.’

Number 10’s Race Disparity Unit reviewed the findings of all major UK studies probing the disproportionate effect crisis has had on people from black and ethnic minority (BAME) backgrounds.

It found that a range of socioeconomic and geographical factors were to blame for the discrepancy, with numerous studies showing that death rates are up to three times in BAME people.

But the report said a part of the excess risk remains unexplained for some groups. The RDU ruled out genetics playing a role, with Dr Ali saying: ‘Being an ethnic minority is not a risk factor for crisis in and of itself.’

Dr Ali told the Today programme: ‘We’ve learnt a lot over the past few months with new studies. From initial reports… we knew there was an increased risk [to BAME groups] but didn’t know what was driving it.

‘More recent studies… have shown key factors explaining his difference are where you live, your job, how deprived an area you live in, the type of house you live in and the number of people living in that house, and whether it’s multi-generational.

‘So once you take into account

all of those risk factors that explains most of the excess risk we saw.’

Dr Ali ruled out structural racism as a driving factor behind BAME people’s poorer health outcomes after catching decease, saying there was ‘no evidence’ to support the theory.

Living in overcrowded and multi-generational homes, working front-facing jobs and relying on public transport raise the risk of getting infected in the first place.

It is a disease that kills fewer than one in 100 people it infects, so the more people contract it, the greater chance of a fatality occurring.

And the risk of serious complications is driven up by the fact ethnic minorities are more likely than white people to suffer from pre-existing health conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

Early in the crisis minorities were dying at a disproportionate rate but experts could not put their finger on why. But as testing data has become more detailed it has painted a clearer picture of who is catching the disease and where.

Dr Ali added: ‘There’s no point making ethnic minorities priority for testing. [We] should prioritise social deprivation, overcrowded housing and then you’ll catch everyone whether white, black, brown or otherwise.

Referring to the Oxford University ‘risk calculator’, he added: ‘Everyone could fill out a risk assessment form through [an] app.’

He said that ‘most ethnic minorities have higher life expectancy’ than white Britons and better survival rates for a slew of other health conditions.

Dr Ali said, therefore, there would be no reason to presume racism was playing a role in the treatment of the new decease.

His comments are in stark contrast to many health professionals who have singled out racism as being behind high BAME crisis death rates.

Public Health England highlighted ‘historic racism and poorer experiences of healthcare or at work’ as possible driving factor, in its second report on the risk to minorities.