Police arrived to the venue yesterday afternoon following several reports of a large group celebrating a wedding at Ariana Gardens near Margaretting, Essex.

Essex Wedding Attended by 80 Guests, Facing £10K Fine for Breaching Rules

The scenes came just weeks after the Prime Minister set out a raft of measures designed to clampdown on the crisis, including slashing the number allowed to gather at nuptials to 15.

The organiser of a wedding reception will face a £10,000 fine after police found 80 guests at the event.

Police warned guests who refused to comply or who were obstructive that they would be issued with a £200 fixed penalty notice.

41-year-old man as the organiser of the wedding party and he was summonsed to court for holding a gathering of more than 15 people in breach of legislation.

Wedding party

was a blatant breach of the current restrictions which only allows for 15 people to be present at a wedding.

Arian Gardens is a luxury Manor House nestled in the Essex countryside which can accommodate for 650 guests.

The latest breach comes just weeks after the events venue Stafford Park in Telford, Shropshire, was fined £10,000 after police found 120 revellers at a wedding party.

Under the current wedding guidelines, members of different households must maintain social distancing and tables must be kept two metres apart at receptions.

The new guidelines also state that up to 15 people are allowed at the ceremony, including the couple, witnesses, officiants and guests, and staff not employed by the venue

No food or drink is allowed to be consumed ‘unless required for the purposes of solemnisation’ and spoken responses should ‘not be in a raised voice’.