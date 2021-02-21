The heartthrob of Pakistani fans of the Turkish TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Esra Bilgiç, has finally opened up about how she feels after joining the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Esra Bilgiç Tells How She Feels After Joining PSL 2021 Franchise Peshawar Zalmi

In an Instagram post, the top actor from Turkey detailed her feelings about the PSL 2021 team and spoke warmly about the Peshawar Zalmi.

The announcement that Esra Bilgiç was joining the Zalmi Kingdom came late Friday evening, leaving cricket fans gushing about the development, which came a day before the PSL 2021 commenced.

“From now on, I’m a part of the Zalmi family,” Bilgiç wrote on her Instagram account, accompanied with a picture of herself sporting a black leather jacket and

posing stylishly against yellow-gold light.

“So proud to be supporting the team with you,” she added.

The PSL franchise owner, Javed Afridi, had been dropping hints about the Turkish television series’ beloved star joining the cricket series’ sixth iteration since a few days and confirmed the news on Twitter.

“WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY,” he had written.

Cricketer Wahab Riaz also wished Bilgiç “a very warm welcome”, saying she was “a great addition to the Zalmi family”.

Bilgiç joined Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, and Ali Rehman Khan as the Zalmi ambassador, with Dananeer Mobeen of the “Pawri Hori Hai” fame also lending her support to the “Yellow Storm”.

Diriliş: Ertuğrul, the historical fiction TV series, received widespread acclaim across Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended viewers to check it out for its lessons from the past.