Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan shared a mesmerising picture of herself with her brother Ali Bilgic.

Esra Bilgic Introduces Her Handsome Brother Ali Bilgic

She shared a nice click with her sweet brother, giving an impression as they would share the screen in the future.

The picture, she shared on Instagram stories, attracted huge applause. Some of her excited fans have started speculating that the handsome boy would soon be seen enthralling fans with his acting skills.

Rsra is best known for portraying the role of Halime Hatun in the historical adventure television series Diriliş: Ertuğrul from 2014 to 2018. As of 2020, she is the leading actress in the crime drama series Ramo.

Esra Bilgiç began dating a professional Turkish footballer, Gökhan Töre, in 2014. The couple got married on 21 October 2017, and divorced on 17 June 2019. Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdoğan were present at the wedding.