Turkish stars Engin Altan Duzyatan and Esra Bilgic, who portray leading roles in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, have won the hearts of their fans yet again with their new adorable photo.

Esra Bilgic and Ertugrul’s New Photo Posing Together, Breaks The Internet

Engin Altan, who essays titular role in the drama series, and Esra Bilgic’s never-before-seen dazzling photo was shared by their fan on social media and the picture has taken the internet by storm.

In the picture making rounds on the social media, Engin and Esra could be seen striking happy pose together.

Esra

Bilgic looks stunning in subtle makeup.

Engin Altan and Esra rose to fame with their stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Esra Bilgiç AKA Halime Sultan became the house hold name of Pakistan after Drilis; Ertugrul became no.1 television sensation of Pakistan.

Esra played the character of Ertugrul wife and “Ghazelle eyed” Halime Sultan became queen of ever Pakistani’s heart.

Esra’s social media following increased to millions in days. She is now brand

Currently, Esra is seen in romantic crime drama series Ramo.

Esra Bilgic’s dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.