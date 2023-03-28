Turkish superstar Engin Altan Düzyatan was in Manchester to support a fundraiser assisting victims of the earthquake in his country.

Ertugrul star Engin supports £250,000 Manchester fundraiser

ngin Altan Düzyatan features in the hit TV show Ertugrul which has been streamed to countries across the world. The show is set in the 13th century and is based on the life of Ertuğrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

The event was organised by Sleek Asian in partnership with MyLahore and Janan and raised a staggering £250,000 for the earthquake appeal.

In southern

Turkey and north-western Syria, the destruction caused by last month’s earthquake, killed over 52,000 people.

ngin’s visit to the UK was a gesture of ‘solidarity and a call for action’ to support his country during this challenging time.

Hundreds turned out to support the event with funds raised being donated to the Khubaib Foundation.

The Khubaib Foundation was established in 1999 and is playing a role in the efforts to provide relief and support to the affected areas in Turkey and Syria.

The Foundation said it is producing food on an industrial scale, benefiting Turkey and Syria on a daily basis.