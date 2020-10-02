Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently said that Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul is the most widely watched series without any obscenity.

Ertugrul Is Most Watched Series With Non-Obscene Content: PM Imran Khan

The premier has reminded the nation about his initial thoughts on Dirilis: Ertugrul, being aired on state-run television with Urdu dubbing.

During an interview with a private TV, PM Imran Khan said, “I warned against copying the west and Bollywood alike but people said this is what the public wants to watch. Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity.”

The national television PTV is telecasting popular Turkish drama, dubbed as the ‘Turkish Game of Thrones’ by its fans worldwide, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In

March, the PM had issued special instructions to the broadcaster to air the series in a bid to boost Islamic culture and values among young people.

Earlier, Diriliş: Ertuğrul had earned a spot in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ as the best dramatic work to date.

The drama series shows the history of how the Ottoman Empire was established, led by Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. Prime Minister Imran Khan had recommended Pakistanis to watch the series which will help enlighten them with the golden era of Islam.

The drama series has gripped Pakistani audience with its daring protagonist, cliffhangers and high production values since it began broadcasting in the month of Ramadan. The Urdu-language version of the show has racked up more than 240 million views on YouTube alone.