Ertuğrul Ghazi Statue Bearing Resemblance to Actor Engin Altan Taken Down in Turkey

Posted on by

Turkish authorities have removed the statue of Ertugrul Ghazi after facing criticism on social media. The statue was removed by the municipal officers and an administrative investigation was launched against the persons responsible as the debate heated up.

Ertuğrul Ghazi Statue Bearing Resemblance to Actor Engin Altan Taken Down in Turkey

Ertuğrul Ghazi Statue Bearing Resemblance to Actor Engin Altan Taken Down in Turkey

The busts of Ertugrul stirred debate after social media users noticed it resembled actor Duzyatan at first glance.

The newspaper reported that municipal officers and administration have removed the bust and launched an investigation.

“We were disturbed by the fact that the bust of Ertuğrul Gazi resembles Engin Altan Düzyatan, the lead actor in the Resurrection Ertuğrul series and the same day the bust in question was removed,” said the municipality in a

written statement.

“Necessary investigation has been initiated about those responsible for negligence. We thank all the public for the sensitivity they have shown,” the statement added.

The Turkish television series has taken many countries, especially Pakistan recently, by storm after the series was aired in Pakistan on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The series illustrates the struggle of Ertuğrul and his warriors against a plethora of adversaries from the Knights Templar to Mongol invaders.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Asif Aziz Khan Fined £25K For Selling Fake iPhones and Banned Tobacco AT BB Fatima Store in Ilford
    Posted on by
  2. Ikram Ali, 30, Jailed For 3 Years For Drugs Offences in Reading Crown Court
    Posted on by
  3. University Professor Arrested For Alleged Blasphemy in Pakistan
    Posted on by
  4. Drug Dealer Umar Javid, 19, Jailed for Possession of Drugs and Gun in His Bedroom in Bedfod
    Posted on by
  5. Rehan Khan, 27, Jailed for Life, Stabbed British Wife Salma, 33, and Son Over UK Visa Refusal
    Posted on by