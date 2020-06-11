Ertuğrul Ghazi Statue Bearing Resemblance to Actor Engin Altan Taken Down in Turkey

Turkish authorities have removed the statue of Ertugrul Ghazi after facing criticism on social media. The statue was removed by the municipal officers and an administrative investigation was launched against the persons responsible as the debate heated up.

The busts of Ertugrul stirred debate after social media users noticed it resembled actor Duzyatan at first glance.

The newspaper reported that municipal officers and administration have removed the bust and launched an investigation.

“We were disturbed by the fact that the bust of Ertuğrul Gazi resembles Engin Altan Düzyatan, the lead actor in the Resurrection Ertuğrul series and the same day the bust in question was removed,” said the municipality in a

written statement.

“Necessary investigation has been initiated about those responsible for negligence. We thank all the public for the sensitivity they have shown,” the statement added.

The Turkish television series has taken many countries, especially Pakistan recently, by storm after the series was aired in Pakistan on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The series illustrates the struggle of Ertuğrul and his warriors against a plethora of adversaries from the Knights Templar to Mongol invaders.