The youngest daughter of Turkish actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, famously known for his character in ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ has won the hearts of people on the internet.

Ertugrul Ghazi – Engin Altan’s 2-year-old Daughter Becomes a Chef

Engin Altan Düzyatan’s wife, who is very active on social media, shared a photo of her daughter on Instagram and wrote that her daughter has become a chef.

As soon as the photo was shared, it was liked a lot on the internet. Altan and his wife celebrated their daughter’s second birthday in August last year.

Moreover, famous for her role Gokce

Hatun in the historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli has tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Istanbul.

Sharing the stunning wedding pictures of her wedding on Instagram, Burcu Kiratli captioned the post as, “Mr & Mrs Akçıl”.

Donned an all-white gown with a messy hair bun and subtle makeup, Gokce Hatun looked fabulous, whereas, her partner complimented the actress wearing an all-black formal suit.

The wedding pictures were shared by Sinan on his Instagram account too with the same caption. ‘

Dirilis:Ertugrul’ is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.