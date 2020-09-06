‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ Confirms His Visit to Pakistan in October for Mosque Inauguration

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has finally confirmed his much-awaited visit to Pakistan.

Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu quoting Frontiers World, a London-based events management outfit, reported that Altan aka Ertugrul will be visiting Pakistan in October.

According to the press release of Frontiers World, the outfit organising the trip of in collaboration with official Turkish broadcaster TRT, a three-day star-studded tour ‘Jashn-e-Ertuğrul’ from 9-11 October will bring Altan face-to-face with his fans across Pakistan.

Engin will meet his fans in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The Turkish epic star will

hold an exclusive on-stage question and answer sessions.

Earlier, there were reports that Engin Altan will be visiting Pakistan soon and perform the groundbreaking of a mosque in Islamabad.

Engin’s popularity skyrocketed in Pakistan after Dirilis: Ertugrul started airing in the country in Urdu dubbing.

Duzyatan, who plays the role of Ertuğrul in the serial – after virtually meeting with a few celebrities and differently-abled children of Pakistan – is now ready to visit the country personally.

Duzyatan will be inaugurating a mosque after signing an agreement with a private housing society in Lahore.

The actor has set new precedents of fame through the Turkish serial inspired by the history of the Ottoman Empire. And it seems his fans would be seeing a lot more of him now.