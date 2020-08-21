Turkish model and Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic on Friday shared her new bold photos on social media.

Ertugrul Actress Esra Bilgic Once Again Surprises Fans with Her New Bold Photos

The Turkish beauty took to Instagram and posted her new photos. In the photos, she can be seen reading a book while lying on a boat. In another photo, she is seen walking on a beach as well.

Esra Bilgic played the role of Halime Sultan in drama series Ertugrul Ghazi. She is now seen is Pakistani commercials, as the drama series is setting new records in Pakistan.

Soon after she shared her pictures on Instagram, fans flooded the

comment section with praise. Some of them asked Pakistani fans to start preaching the actress to not wear that kind of dress.

Earlier Ertugrul Ghazi lead actress Esra Bilgic shared a photo on Instagram wearing a bikini but turned off comments to avoid criticism, especially from Pakistani fans.

As a result of the trolling she went through before, the lead actress recently shared a picture in swimwear and chose to turn the comments off this time. Turkish actress Esra Bilgic wins hearts of millions of Pakistanis with the role of Halime Sultan in historic drama Ertugrul Ghazi.

Esra Bilgic had also been trolled for her old pictures in the past. The actress was seen posing in a black bralette, which didn’t go down well with her Pakistani fans.