Diriliş: Ertuğrul actor Esra Bilgic, who plays the role of Halima Sultan in the mega-hit Turkish serial, has shared an important message in Urdu for her followers from Pakistan.

‘Ertuğrul’ Actor Esra Bilgic Shares Important Message for Pakistani Fans in Urdu

Taking to Instagram to share her voice with her multitude of fans and followers from Pakistan, Bilgic shared her recent message in Urdu script, which read,

“My only representative and official manager is Duygu Durukan Cici. You can directly contact her for all collaboration ideas, partnership and overall for any project.” She went on to share,

“I’m not attached to any management company outside of Turkey. Thank you,” before signing off with a simple, “Regards, Esra Bilgiç.”

The message was also shared in English on her Twitter, presumably to reach as many people as possible.

My only representative and official manager is Duygu Durukan Cici. You can directly contact her for all collaboration ideas, partnership and overall for any project. I’m not attached to any management company outside of Turkey. Thank you. Regards, Esra Bilgiç.

The message comes after Peshawer Zalmi head honcho Javed Afridi hinted at the possibility of Bilgic becoming the team’s brand ambassador. The susggestion was met with mixed responses.