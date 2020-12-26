Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan has asserted that his country wishes to have better diplomatic relations with Israel and talks at intelligence level continued between the two sides, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as ‘unacceptable’.

Erdogan Wants Better Ties with Israel but Criticised Its Policy Towards Palestine

The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Turkey has repeatedly condemned Israel’s occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

Taking to journalists in Istanbul today (Friday), Erdogan said that his country had issues with people at the top level in Israel and that ties could have been very different if it were not for those issues.

“The Palestine policy is our red line. It is impossible for us to accept Israel’s Palestine policies. Their merciless acts there

are unacceptable,” Erdogan remarked, adding, “We would like to bring our ties to a better point.”

Turkey and Israel, former allies, expelled each other’s top diplomats in 2018 over clashes when dozens of Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces on the Gaza border. Ankara and Tel Aviv continue to trade with one another.

In August, Israel accused Turkey of giving passports to a dozen Hamas members in Istanbul, describing the move as a very unfriendly step which his government would raise with Turkish officials.

Hamas seized Gaza from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007, and the group has fought three wars with Israel since then. Turkey says Hamas is a legitimate political movement that was elected democratically.

Israel, which has formalised ties with four Muslim countries this year, said on Wednesday it was working towards normalising ties with a fifth Muslim nation, possibly in Asia.