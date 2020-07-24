Friday’s historic prayers in Turkey’s Hagia Sophia Mosque marked the first acts of worship there in 86 years.

Erdogan Joins thousands To Attend First Friday Prayer in Hagia Sophia After 86 Years

Thousands of people took part in the traditional Friday prayers both inside and outside the historic mosque in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest metropolis.

Before the Friday prayers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recited from the Quran inside the reopened mosque, choosing from both the Surah Al-Fatihah and the Surah Al-Baqarah.

The head of Turkey’s religious authority, Ali Erbas, led the ceremony and prayed that Muslims would never again be denied the right to worship at the internationally celebrated 6th-century structure.

As many as 350,000 people took part in Friday’s prayers, the president said.

Later, four muezzins from the mosque’s four minarets recited the Azan, or call to the prayer, and the people

started the Friday prayers.

During the service, Ali Erbas, the head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate (Diyanet), read out a special khutbah, or sermon, before the collective prayer, titled as “Hagia Sophia: Sign of conquest, our trust in Fati̇h [Sultan Mehmet].”

Erbas said: “In this blessed time, together, we are witnessing a historical moment in this holy place.”

“Today is the day when takbirs [Allahu Akbar], prayers, and salavats [salutation upon the prophet of Islam] resonate in the domes of Hagia Sophia, and the Azan – call for prayer –rises from its minarets.

“Today is a day similar to one 70 years ago, when 16 muezzins from the 16 minarets of Sultan Ahmet Mosque, located just opposite Hagia Sophia, joyfully filled the air with Azan, after an 18-year hiatus.

“Today is the day when believers stand up in prayer with tears of joy, bow down in submission, and prostrate thankfully. Today is the day of honour and humility.