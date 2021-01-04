Boris Johnson put Britons on notice that stronger restrictions will be needed for months, despite the optimism sparked by the first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine doses being administered.

England Goes BACK into Full National Lock Down

Speaking during a visit to Chase Farm Hospital in north London, Mr Johnson warned of ‘tough tough’ weeks to come.

He added: ‘If you look at the numbers there’s no question we will have to take tougher measures and we will be announcing those in due course.

Earlier Mr Hancock responded to demands from Labour and scientists for a national lock down by saying all options are on the table.

But he suggested the first step will be to escalate even more of the country into the harshest restrictions, saying Tier 3 did not seem able to hold back the more infectious version.

He insisted the problem was partly down to people failing to obey the rules, amid calls from some MPs for police to be given more powers.

Meanwhile, parents are facing chaos as many primary schools

defy the government’s orders to return after the Christmas holidays – with speculation that ministers will be forced into another humiliating U-turn. SAGE has cautioned that it is probably impossible to control the new variant while they remain open – although experts a total shutdown still might not be enough to bring the ‘R’ reproduction rate below one.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce a fresh crackdown in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, with speculation that schools north of the border will stay closed until mid-February.

The measures could come into force as early as tomorrow. But many scientists do not believe that the curbs would be strong enough even then to arrest the spread.

There is the potential to restrict how many times a day people can take exercise – as happened in March – and a broader crackdown on households mixing could block one-on-one mixing outdoors.

Cranking up the legal framework with provisions for even heavier punishments for breaching the regulations could help with compliance, although it would provoke more howls of protest from libertarians.