Pakistan’s prominent YouTuber and Islamic scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza survived a second assassination attempt on Sunday.

Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza survives another murder attempt

Muhammad Ali Mirza, commonly known as Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza is a Pakistani Islamic commentator, preacher and YouTuber.

The preacher is a mechanical engineer and a Grade-19 public officer in Defense Ministry. Mirza also gives online lectures where he talks about different religious and social issues and runs a research academy where he imparts religious education.

According to the reports, the attacker visited the Quran academy at weekly meeting and attempted to kill the scholar with a knife while taking a picture with him. Mirza escaped without injuries and is safe and sound. However, further information regarding the incident has yet to be confirmed.

This is the

second attempt on Mirza’s life in last 3 years.

#EngineerMuhammadAliMirza is trending on number two at twitter. Famous Pakistani YouTuber Mooroo and other celebrities are also condemning the cowardly attack on Mirza.

Pakistani civil rights activist and lawyer Mohammad Jibran Nasir tweeted, “Attacker who made assassination attempt on life of Engr. Ali has been caught & handed to police. He claimed his reason for attack was that he believes Engr. Ali is an Ahmadis.”

Earlier, Mirza was arrested by Jehlum police on May 4, 2020 in suspicion of spreading hate speech towards religious scholars.

Then Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and anchor Shafaat Ali posted on social media condemning his arrest.

He was later released on May 6, 2020. According to Mirza, one of his lecture was presented out of context and he later cited several books and the Qur’an in support of his opinion.