Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted his fans with a brand new look and fans can’t stop gushing over him.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul Delights Fans With His Brand New Style

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul turned to his Instagram handle and posted his dazzling picture sporting a hunting hat.

He posted the picture with caption, “Sunday mood..”

In the adorable snap, the actor is seen flashing his million dollars smile while staring at the camera.

Engin looked super cool in his brand new style.

The endearing post has

won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Turkish TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul” is popular in several countries including Pakistan and India.

Several Pakistani actors have also expressed their admiration for the Turkish actors who starred in the popular TV series.

While no top Indian actor has praised the series on social media, fans of Sania Mirza think the actress is a fan of the historical TV series.

Sania’s fans have observed her Instagram likes on multiple pictures of the actors who appeared on the hit show.

The latest picture Sania liked was of Engin Altan Duzyatan, who shared his “Sunday look” on Instagram.