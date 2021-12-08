Emirates has announced special fares from Pakistan to multiple destinations in Europe and US. Passengers from Pakistan can plan their winter holidays in advance to save big on their airfares by booking early with Emirates.

Emirates introduces special fares for flights from Pakistan to Europe and USA

This is a suitable time for people who are traveling for leisure and to meet friends and family after a long wait to book their tickets on special fares. With Emirates’ generous booking policies, customers have the option to extend ticket validity for up to 24 months, enjoying greater flexibility and confidence when planning travel during unprecedented times.

The special fares will be available for bookings made from 06 December 2021 to 19 December 2021, valid for travel between 09 December 2021 and 31 March 2022. Passengers transiting in Dubai from Pakistan must present a negative

COVID 19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. The promotion is valid on Economy, Business as well as the First Class.

Emirates currently flies to/from 5 cities in Pakistan on over 64 weekly flights, and continues to make adjustments as demand for travel increases. Emirates returned to its pre-pandemic capacity in Pakistan this month and is gearing up for a speedy recovery in the market. The airline continues to expand its network safely and in line with global demand for travel, it has resumed passenger services to over 157 destinations via its hub Dubai, recovering close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network. Emirates also announced a whopping increase of 86% in its revenue compared to the last year, showing signs of a quick return of passenger demand.

The promotional return fares to New York start from USD 1005 in Economy Class USD 2851in Business Class.