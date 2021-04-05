Saba Qamar recently turned 37 and she rang her birthday in like a true diva. As a pre-birthday celebration, the Baaghi actor was spotted in all her glory post her recent and much-publicised breakup on Sunday night, wearing a Royal blue midi dress complimented by perfectly curled hair and a bold lip.

‘Elderly Lady’ Saba Qamar Trolled on Her Intimate 37th Birthday for Her Outfit

Some of familiar faces were seen at the event included former Junoon band member Ali Azmat, singer Bilal Saeed and many other showbiz personalities. While we contemplate if it’s a great idea to be surrounded by people in these uncertain times, we’re sure about one thing and that’s Qamar was surrounded by people who make her feel loved and appreciated.

Saba Qamar who has always been targeted by online trolls, again this time it has been stretched a bit too far. The actress who celebrated her 37th birthday yesterday was brutally victimized for her choice of outfit.

The blue dress became the biggest concern for people on social media as they deemed the dress a threat to religion.

It is appalling to see

how easy it has become for people to victimize and objectify celebrities every day for their personal choices. Perhaps we can’t see anyone happy!

A string of mean comments surfaced on the internet when Saba shared some inside snippets of her party. From declaring her a threat to Islam to questioning her morality, trolls left no stone unturned in ripping her repute.

It was sad how even women took this opportunity to target the celebrity. And who is the one to decide what is decent and what is not decent!

Now her career is end so she is trying less clothes and wanna show herself more and more

The more she is getting old, she is wearing less to get attention.

It seems people feel entitled to post their opinion on celebrities. Unfortunately what they fail to acknowledge is the fact that they have no right over somebody else’s life choices. Women in Pakistan are constantly targeted for their outfits, looks, and behavior. They are not given complete agency over their bodies.

It’s imperative for people that a woman follows the conventions and does not step out of the boundary created by society. It’s high time we evolve and change our mindset!