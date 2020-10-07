Bekhal Mahmod, 36, has been living under police witness protection for more than 13 years — ever since her father and uncle were convicted for the ‘honour killing’ of her younger sister Banaz, aged 20.

Elder Sister of Banaz Mahmod Who Was Murdered By Family, Fears for Life

Banaz who lived in South London, had fled an abusive arranged marriage was murdered in January 2006, on the orders of her uncle and father for bringing ‘shame’ on her family.

Bekhal had helped police to get justice for her younger sister but now some people of Kurdish community want her dead.

Banaz was found buried at an abandoned property in Birmingham, three months after her boyfriend Rahmat Sulemani, 29, reported her missing.

In June 2007, her father Mahmod Babakir Mahmod, 58, and uncle Ari Mahmod, 57, were found guilty of murder. A third defendant, Mohamad Hama, 30, pleaded guilty. They received life sentences.

Bekhal — believed to be the first female in British legal history to give evidence against family members in an honour killing trial — risked her own safety to tell the jury how she’d run away from home aged 16 to escape her father’s beatings.

Giving evidence from behind a screen, she revealed how she’d survived an attempt on her own life for bringing ‘shame’ on her family by refusing an arranged marriage.

Bekhal was 14 and Banaz 12 when their Iraqi Kurdish parents arrived in Britain with their six

children as asylum seekers fleeing Saddam Hussein’s regime.

Bekhal recalled how her strict father beat her more than 20 times for becoming, in his eyes, too Westernised.

She only survived because her brother broke down in tears, as she begged for her life, and couldn’t go through with it.

To restore the family’s reputation, after the ‘shame’ Bekhal had caused, her father swiftly arranged marriages for his two younger daughters within six months of each other.

Banaz, 17, was married to a grocery shop worker 11 years her senior. Another sister was just 16 when she was married to a balding waiter at least ten years older.

Today, Bekhal — living under a new identity — reveals her life remains in danger. She is estranged from her family and hasn’t spoken to them since Banaz’s murder. Such is the threat to her safety she cannot say if she works, is married or has children.

Whenever anyone asks Bekhal Mahmod where she is from, she tells them anything but the truth. ‘I say I’m Italian, or that my parents are Polish — anything,’ says the 36-year-old.

‘I can’t say anything about my past, because if anyone knew who I really was, my life would be at risk.

‘So, if I hear someone speaking my native language, I turn round and walk away. If I’m in a supermarket, I drop my shopping and just go. If I’m on public transport, I get off. If I see other Iraqi Kurdish people at a cafe, I disappear.