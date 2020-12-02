47 years old Ejaz Akhtar from Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire married mother of one, Maryam, 50, after she splits with her first husband.

Ejaz Akhtar Caught By Wife Sleeping With Girl Whom He Treated Like His Daughter

Maryam had a 5 years old daughter name Sonia now 25 years old when she married Akhtar who treated Sonia like his own daughter, never tiring of playing games with her and it wasn’t long before she started calling him Dad.

My mum fell pregnant and my half-sister was born in 2002, I worried Dad would treat me differently to his own biological children.

Then my little half-brother born in 2004. I loved being the older sister and all my worries were for nothing as Dad treated us all with the same love and care.

We were living in Burton, Staffordshire, was a happy home, full of laughter and joy on a daily basis.

My grandma passed away in 2007 and my Mum was devastated to lose her beloved mother and it broke my heart to see her cry.

My mum, step-siblings and I travelled to Pakistan for the funeral, leaving Dad behind at home. My mum stayed in Pakistan for 3 weeks, but I returned to home in UK with my aunt and uncle to join school.

My dad welcomed me with in a huge bear hug when i reached home, I returned to school and tried to settle back into normal everyday life. I quickly got used to being back home, but then I noticed a change in Dad.

He stated looking at me a little longer on me than usual, later he he started requesting massages, I was surprised as he never asked for them from me before.

One day I came home from school one day and Dad started staring at my chest. Then he said you are 13-year-old but look like and adult woman and suddenly molested her by his hands.

That night my ‘dad’ abused me for the first time, I cried for my mum and siblings but nobody

was there to help. He slept with me everyday, when my mum came back I hugged her tightly, never wanting to let go.

I thought my daily assaults were finally over but I couldn’t have been more wrong.

He always found excuses to get me away from from my mum, luring me into their bedroom.

He would push up my dress and abuse me as quickly as he could, taking any opportunity to launch his assault.

He bribed me into silence, promising me treats and even a mobile phone, as long as I kept my mouth shut.

Mum had no idea what her husband was up to in her bedroom every night, still believing her family was the perfect one she’d had all along.

The abuse went on for two years till one day when ‘Dad’ ordered me to bring him some water upstairs and started abusing me, that day my mum walked in and saw with her own eyes. She fled the room, while I laid frozen on the bed in shock and my ‘dad’ chased her.

Fearful that Mum would somehow blame me, I packed a bag and escaped from the house as Mum and Dad fought in the other room, desperate to get away.

I ran to my aunt’s house and when she opened the door for me, she demanded to know what had happened. I told her every thing and meanwhile my mum arrived.

Mum told me she’d kicked Dad out and after a long tearful night I agreed to go to the police. I finally told Staffordshire Police everything that I’d been through over the past few years.

I was sent to the hospital, where invasive tests revealed his systematic abuses had ripped my insides.

I felt so relieved when Ejaz Akhtar, 47, was found guilty of abuse of a child and was jailed for 15 years at Stafford Crown Court.

He is paying for hi heinous crimes and I’m so pleased that he’s been found guilty.

Bottom line, never trust men other than, real father, brother, husband and son in matter of your young girls.