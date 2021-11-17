Eight international and domestic flights were canceled at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Eight Flights Canceled at Lahore Airport Due to Different Reasons

According to the details, the flights were canceled due to operational hazards and a shortage of aircraft at the airport.

The Airport Inquiry revealed that the canceled flights included a two-way Airblue PA 203/204 flight from Lahore to Dubai, two-way Airblue PA 403/404 flight from Lahore to Karachi, and two-way Airblue PA

407/408 flight from Lahore to Karachi.

Additionally, Serene Airline’s flight ER 1725 from Lahore to Ras Al Khaima, and PIA’s flight PK 185 from Lahore to Sharjah were also canceled.

Earlier, on Saturday morning, 21 international and domestic flights were canceled at Lahore Airport, including twelve of Airblue, six of PIA, two of Qatar Airways, and one of Serene Airways.

In other news, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued permits to four new private airlines, including Kashmir Air, to promote tourism in Pakistan.