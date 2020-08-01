Eidul Azha is being celebrated today (Saturday) across the country with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

Eidul Azha Being Celebrated with Religious Fervor

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid congregations are being held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

In the federal capital, the main Eid congregation will be held at the Faisal Mosque. Ulema would deliver Khutbah highlighting significance of the day and philosophy of great sacrifice.

Eid congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema in their Khutbah of Eid highlighted the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Isamel (AS).

Special prayers were also held for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are facing unprecedented Indian brutalities.

People are offering sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

In Punjab, a Large number of Eid congregations were held in different parts of the province.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offered Eid-ul-Adha prayer at Governor House in Lahore.

In Sindh, the Eid congregations under Standard Operating Procedures devised by the government held at Moaques, Eiggahs, and open places in all the small and big cities in the province.

Sindh Minister of Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the federal government’s policy to promote mass sacrifices on this Eid-UL-Azha has been followed as an precautionary measure related to current crisis.

The congregations of Eid-ul-Azha were held all over Khyber Pkhtunkhwa Saturday.

In Peshawar, the main congregation was held at Eid-gah of the city.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai and Special Assistant Kamran Bangash offered Eid prayer at Governor House in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, tight security measures have been taken to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid-Ul-Azha Saturday celebrated with religious reverence to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) in Balochistan Saturday.

The Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, offered Eid prayer at Governor House in Quetta while Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal khan is celebrating Eid in Lesbella.

In Quetta Eid prayer were offered at more than 200 places including Masajids, Eidgahs, open places and Imambargahs.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been adopted by law enforcement agencies to avert any untoward situation in the province.

Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated in Gilgit Baltistan with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

In Gilgit, Eid prayers were offered in thirty places, including Imamia Eid-Gah, Lalik Jan stadium, Konodas Eidgah and Shah Karim Hostel at morning.

Eid-ul-Azha also celebrated all over Azad Jammu and Kashmir Saturday with religious fervor to commemorate the supreme sacrifice offered by of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) of his son Hazrat Ismail Zabiullah.

Following the deteriorating human rights situation in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and current crisis, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had appealed masses to celebrate the Eid with simplicity expressing complete solidarity with the brethren Kashmiris through demonstrations, processions and rallies after Namaz-e-Eid with all recommended precautionary measures.