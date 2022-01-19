Economic Advisor Atif Mian Removed For Being Ahmadi Blames PTI for Failing Economy

Pakistan’s economy is a mess because of a ‘broken economy decision-making system’ where those in charge have repeatedly failed to recognize the requirements of a coherent growth strategy for the country.

Pakistani-American economist and former member of Pakistan’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), Atif Mian, believes that “the national economy is not in a good place – per capita income has not risen in 3 years, [and] even over the last 20 years, income per capita has grown at a paltry 1.9%”.

Mian stated that the core problem impeding economic progression is the “fundamental imbalance between its anemic supply (domestic productive capacity) and the exaggerated external demand by its rentier economy”.

He highlighted that the fundamental issue revolves around the country’s “broken economic decision-making system,” and those in charge of it have repeatedly failed to recognize the

requirements of a coherent growth strategy for Pakistan.

Citing pertinent examples, the Princeton University-based economist blamed the state’s “30-year flawed energy policy that relied on imported fuels and guaranteed $-returns for producers, while the power output was largely [being] used for domestic consumption”.

He termed the country’s electricity payback ‘a failure by design’, and declared that the circular debt “is nothing more than a manifestation of the fact that Pakistan adopted an unsustainable energy policy”. The same is true for other dollar-funded infrastructure projects, he added.

Mian Atif was removed from the post following the backlash over appointing a member of the Ahmadi faith in Economic Advisory Council.

The removal of Mian came after PTI government vowed not to bend to fundamentalists, saying minorities have same rights in Pakistan as the majority enjoys.