The Pakistan High Commission, London, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has decided to hold E-Kachehri on first Tuesday of every month at 2pm to address the grievances of Pakistani community.

E-Kachehri To Be Held in London To Address Grievances of Pakistani Community

The High Commissioner for Pakistan would preside over the kachehri and listen to the complaints of the community for their resolution, a press release issued by the High Commission in London on Monday said.

In this regard, an online registration system has been opened by the High Commission London on its website similar to the prevailing system of consular appointments prior to their temporary suspension due to the crisis.

All members of the Pakistani Community having any complaint in relation to the services offered by the High Commission would be required to register at the appointment system with

the provision of details of the complaint for necessary preparation before holding the E-Kachehri.

Similar kachehris would also be held in Pakistani Consulates in the UK (Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Bradford).

VALID AND ORIGINAL NADRA ID CARD IS MANDATORY FOR MRP (Machine Readable Passport) & ATTESTATION ONLY. IF YOUR ID CARD IS EXPIRED OR MISPLACED, THEN FIRST BOOK AN APPOINTMENT WITH NADRA.

If you are unable to select any date from the calendar (for selected appointment type), it means all the appointments are already booked for the selected appointment type. For this, we would like you to please revisit the website after some time to check the availability. If In case, someone cancels the appointment then it will be available to book again. The appointments for Consular Services (Passport, NADRA and attestation) will be open 1200 hrs – 2400 hrs on a daily basis.

Please Note: For Monday, appointments will be opened on Sunday 12pm.