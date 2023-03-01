UAE’s Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved the design for new air taxi stations in Dubai during the World Government Summit.

Dubai to Launch Flying Taxis in 2026

He tweeted that air taxis will begin operating in Dubai in 3 years, making it the world’s first city to have a fully built network of vertiports. A vertiport is an infrastructure used for hosting electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, such as air taxis.

The air taxis will be flying at a speed of up to 300 km/h and have a range of

241 km. Each taxi will accommodate a pilot and 4 passengers. The vertiport network will link Dubai’s 4 key areas, Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been working with Skyports Infrastructure and Joby Aviation to design and develop the air taxi network by 2026. The project’s purpose is to provide passengers with a seamless zero-emissions ride from start to finish.

During the summit, the RTA also exhibited a simulation allowing people to experience flying taxis. The aircraft will have a rapid turnaround time due to its vertical take-off and landing capabilities.