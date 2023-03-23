Dubai has officially launched a feedback platform, allowing residents to submit complaints and suggestions regarding administrative issues to the officials. It will let you register a complaint within two minutes.

Dubai Residents Can Submit Complain Against Government Within 2 minutes

The announcement regarding the launch of the “04” platform was made by the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed. The platform will create a bridge between the Dubai government and residents through which people will be able to contribute to their city’s services.

Sheikh Hamdan also remarked that they have learned several worthy lessons from Vice President and Prime Minister UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. One of them is being proactive, he added.

Residents can register their feedback in three steps:

Visit the 04.gov.ae website.

Choose the feedback category, including notes, complaints, or suggestions.

Receive a tracking number to follow up on the inquiries.

People can also submit their opinions, complaints, or suggestions, through WhatsApp business by saving 600500055 on their contacts and directly texting this number.

Thought Behind “04”

The 04 platform is part of Dubai’s 360 services policy, which keeps residents at the heart of developing government strategies and giving them a platform to highlight their voices.

The 04 platform, created by the Dubai Model Centre of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council and the Dubai Digital Authority, reflects a creative user experience for all citizens, residents, and even tourists.

Sheikh Hamdan stressed the importance of ensuring society’s happiness and establishing Dubai as the global leader in running government. He urged all stakeholders to continuously interact with the residents and surpass their expectations.