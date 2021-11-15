Figures released on Monday show there were 3,578,653 visits by mid-November, The National reported. Organizers said sales of the half-price November ticket were “going strong”, as were entries for the Explore the World draw.

Dubai Has Recorded More Than 3.5 million Visitors Since it Opened on October 1

A day pass for Sunday to Thursday, normally priced at Dh95 ($26), will cost Dh45 until November 30. The ticket also includes 10 “Smart Queue Bookings” for participating pavilions and attractions, which allow visitors to skip the queues. Expo said

its virtual visitation numbers reached 15.7 million.

The main site of Expo 2020 Dubai is a 438-hectare area (1083 acres) located between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, near Dubai’s southern border with Abu Dhabi.

The master plan, designed by the American firm HOK, is organized around a central plaza, entitled Al Wasl, enclosed by three large thematic districts.

Each one is dedicated to one of the sub-themes of Expo 2020 – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability. The infrastructure of the 4.38 km2 Expo 2020 site was built by Orascom and BESIX.

The site has an emergency centre which includes an isolation room, emergency care room, ambulances and helicopter services.