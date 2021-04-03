You may notice feeling a shock more frequently when opening a door or shaking someone’s hand. These are all impacts from cold, dry air.

Dry Wind Gusts Causing Body Current – Static Charge in Mirpur, Islamabad Areas

Extreme dry winds in Islamabad and other surrounding areas are causing current (static charge) while touching various objects, extremely dry skin, patched lips, nose bleeds and itchy throat.

Many people living in Peshawar are experiencing Epistaxis (Nasal bleeding) and cracked skin issues.

As your body rubs against clothing, blankets and even the carpet, you lose electrons and become positively charged.

When you go to touch a doorknob or someone else, there may be a different negative charge. The shock you feel is your hand discharging, as you go from a positive charge to a neutral charge. This is a very small scale version of the discharge of static electricity. Lightning, for example, is a much larger scale of this discharge of static electricity.

Strong hot winds in Islamabad led to significant drop in humidity in air which left residents with dry eyes, skin and throats throughout the last week of

March and first days of April.

Spokesman of Pakistan Metrological Department Khalid Malik said that at the start of the summer season, the air pressure suddenly drops causing strong and dry wind gust but there is nothing to be afraid of as these winds enter Pakistan every year in the start of this season. This phenomenon is common as these winds travel from northern areas of the country to the central areas.

This year the winds are stronger than usual which is causing the humidity level to drop significantly leading to dry skin, lips, eyes and throat.

According to experts, due to continuous hot wind gusts, humidity drops significantly which can cause dry skin, lips, irritated eyes and in some cases difficulty in breathing, static charges could also accumulate on blankets and clothes which can give mild shocks to persons getting in touch.

Experts recommend using moisturisers and trying to increase humidity in your premises. A simple trick is to keep a wet towel or air humidifier in your room.

Please keep yourself hydrated (drink enough water), apply moisturizer and Vaseline, olive oil drops in case of nose dryness. Take steam with 2-3 cloves in water.