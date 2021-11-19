Firearms officers joined in the pursuit of a danger driver across Bradford in the early hours before smashing his car windows to arrest him.

Drunk Pakistani Muslim Faisal Khan Arrested after Chase in Bradford

Mohammed Faisal Khan accelerated off in his silver Seat Leon at 3.30am on August 25, reaching 80mph in a 30 zone while over the drink-drive limit.

He was chased from Fagley Road down Pollard Lane and Undercliffe Old Road, shooting straight through red lights before driving on the wrong side of a traffic island.

Khan, 30, of Otley Road, Bradford, continued to try to outrun the police along Idle Road and Queens Road before driving off the carriageway and up a grassy bank in Avenham Way.

Prosecutor Mehran Nassiri said firearms officers took over the pursuit and made the arrest.

After Khan’s passengers had decamped, the officers smashed the car windows and apprehended him following the seven minute pursuit.

His car began rolling backwards while the police were arresting him, Mr Nassiri said.

Khan pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and to driving over the prescribed limit by having 114 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

He had five previous

convictions for offences including battery, criminal damage and attempted burglary but nothing for dangerous driving.

In mitigation, the court heard that he had large gaps in his offending with his last suspended sentence dating back 11 years.

He had not deliberately reversed his car at the police. It was up a grassed bank and it began to roll backwards.

The pursuit was in the early hours when the streets were quiet and there were no pedestrians about.

Khan suffered with severe hip and back problems and had turned to alcohol to help to deal with the pain. He had now been drink free for several weeks with the support of his family and was keen to seek professional help to stay clear of alcohol.

He was a married man who worked in a warehouse but he was moving to a job with a call centre because the hours were more suitable for helping to care for his mother.

Recorder Felicity Davies sentenced him to 27 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days and 150 hours of un-paid work.

He was banned from driving for two years.