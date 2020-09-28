Sohail Yousif, 28, was driving home to Great Lever, Bolton, after drinking in a Manchester nightclub on February 9 last year when he ploughed into the back of a taxi at 4.20am.

Drunk Barclays Banker Sohail Yousif Jailed, Smashed Audi into Twin Sisters

Instead of calling for help he fled the scene and shortly afterwards called police to lie about a thief stealing his car keys.

Twins Hannah and Rachel Marsh, 22, were both injured when the Audi smashed into their taxi.

Hannah’s pelvis was fractured and Rachel suffered a chipped tooth and soreness to her legs and back.

Muhammad Naseem, the driver of the private hire taxi, suffered whiplash in the impact and his car was written off.

Yousif, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, works as a financial advisor for Barclays.

He was finally caught after police found traces of his saliva on the airbag of his 130mph A4 car – which had inflated on impact with the taxi.

But Yousif kept up his pretence for over 18 months before admitting he was the driver earlier this month. He had a previous conviction for drink driving from 2014.

In a statement, college student Hannah said she had been left with ’emotional trauma and serious anxiety which overwhelmed her doing day to day activities’.

She said she no longer rides in taxis, finds it difficult to cross roads and was forced to take some time away from college.

At Bolton Crown Court, Yousif admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting justice. He was jailed for 26 months.

Prosecutor Joshua Bowker said: ‘Mr Naseem was driving

to Great Lever with two passengers, sisters Hannah and Rachel Marsh and was turning around a fairly sharp bend at 30mph when he was struck from behind by a black Audi.

He lost control of his cab and collided with some railings at the side of the road and came to a stop. Mr Naseem had to force the door of car open and called for an ambulance and the police and saw three males walking away from the Audi.’

The taxi’s two passengers were ‘in distress’ and Hannah had a ‘panic attack’, according to Mr Bowker.

He added: ‘The Audi was travelling at speed as it approached the taxi at the bend and failed to slow down despite the taxi being in view for some time.

‘The collision forced the taxi into railings. The sisters went home and Hannah went to bed but couldn’t move in the morning and was taken to the hospital and kept in overnight.

‘Forensic investigations later found the defendants saliva on the deployed drivers airbag and he was arrested and interviewed.

Sentencing Judge Graeme Smith told Yousif: ‘You are not the sort of defendant typically seen in these courts. You come from a decent family home, had a university education and have been able to obtain and maintain employment and supported your father through family difficulties.

‘You had been drinking on this occasion but because you fled the scene there’s no information about whether or not and to what extent you were over the drink-drive limit.

Yousif was also banned from driving for three years and will have to take an extended re-test.