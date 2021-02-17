Drugs Dealer Caught Hiding Drugs Between His Buttocks Jailed in Bradford

Mikaeel Sher, 23, and Colin Ver, 22, were first spotted by police officers in a Volkswagen Golf in Manningham – Sher was driving and Ver was the passenger in the car.

A drug deal involving the pair was later seen taking place via the passenger window of the car.

They were later stopped by police in North Avenue, Bradford, and both men and their car were searched.

Officers found an iPhone and £340 cash on Ver and drugs which he hid between his buttocks.

A total of 50 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were found, alongside £101 of loose coins in the car. Sher had £53 in cash on him.

Two mobile phones belonging to

Sher and Ver were recovered, with calls on them which were later discovered to be from numbers from phone boxes

They were jailed for two counts of supplying class A drugs, heroin and crack cocaine, which they had earlier pleaded guilty to.

Sher was jailed for two-and-a-half years (30 months) and Ver was jailed for two years and eight months (32 months) for the two offences, both to be served concurrently.

They will both be released on licence halfway through their sentences, to serve the second half of their terms in the community.