Imran Ali, aged 29, Majidedeen Arif, 21, and 18-year-old Daniel Hassan hired a car from Birmingham Airport to drove to Swansea where they were caught by a suspicious cop.

Drug Dealers Arrested After Police Officer ‘Smelled A Rat’ in Birmingham

Imran Ali, Majidedeen Arif and Daniel Hassan hired a car from the Hertz Depot at Birmingham Airport and drove to Swansea where they were spotted by a PCSO, writes WalesOnline.

When their vehicle was stopped and searched, cops found £400 in cash and six deals of crack cocaine in a pair of shorts worn by Hassan. A number of pay-as-you-go burner phones containing information about their drug dealing activities were also recovered.

Imran Ali, 29, of Westminster Road, Handsworth; Majidedeen Arif, 21, of Conybere Street, Highgate; and 18-year-old Hassan, of Grasmere Road, Handsworth, previously pleaded guilty to being involved in the supply of crack cocaine when they were sentenced at Swindon Crown Court.

Ali was sentenced to 25 months in prison, Arif to three years in jail while Hassan will spend three years detention in a young offenders’ institution.

The court heard how the trio were in red Toyota Yaris that had been hired from Birmingham

Airport the previous day and driven to Swansea on July 10, 2021.

Jim Davis, prosecuting, told Swansea Crown Court that a police community support officer (PCSO) on patrol in the West Cross area of Swansea spotted the suspicious car.

As the force’s organised crime team rushed to the scene, Ali who was driving, tried to drive away but got stuck in traffic.

The men were searched and Hassan was found to have £400 in cash and six deals of crack cocaine hidden in a pair of shorts.

A number of pay-as-you-go burner phones were also seized and when examined they were found to contain messages relating to the supply of drugs.

Callum Ross, for Ali, said the defendant’s role had been limited to that of a driver. He said his client had some “vulnerabilities” and that his long-standing addiction to cannabis had had “a detrimental effect” on his life.

He said character references submitted to the court showed Ali was “kind, caring, generous, approachable and goes out of his way to help people”.

Syed Ahmed, for Arif, said his client had been exploited and intimidated by others and had troubles at home.

Stuart John, for Hassan, said the defendant was somebody who came from a good family who had run up drug debts after becoming addicted to cannabis and the anti-anxiety medication during crisis.