Mohammed Waseem Saeed, 31, arrested after police attending his home on an unrelated matter found over 20 grams of cocaine, ecstasy tablets and 104 pink tablets of the anabolic steroid methandienone inside his address in February 2019.

Drug Dealer Waseem Saeed Jailed, Caught Hundred Of Pills and Bags of Cocaine

Saeed’s Montague Street, Nelson, home, was searched and police found around £1,600 along with phones, a tick list and weighing scales.

Further information form his phones suggest that Saeed was involved with the supply of cannabis, which he said he used to buy for himself, selling off any extra.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between October 2018 and January 2019 at the first available opportunity, Preston Crown Court heard.

Defending the Saeed, Mark Stuart said his client had become the sole carer

for his mother since the death of his father, an incident which sent him off the rails at around the time of his offending.

He said: “There are a number of features that may persuade your honour that imprisonment can be suspended

“During the course of that time he settled down, found a job working making and fitting double glazing. He was in a decent relationship and he thought his life was progressing in a better way than before.

“He was and he concedes, taking cannabis but on a recreational basis and able to afford it. He was not involved in the supply at that stage.

He found himself in a position where he started to abuse alcohol and take cocaine as a result of bereavement anxiety and new responsibility following the death of his father.

Reducing his sentence for the guilty plea and personal mitigation, Judge Simon Newell jailed Saeed for 16 months.