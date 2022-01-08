Drug Dealer Mujtaba Attacked Man Bragging Cheetham Hill Is ‘His Area’, Jailed for 7 Years

A drug dealer who bragged that Cheetham Hill was ‘his area’ launched a terrifying machete attack as terrified members of the public passed by.
Mujtaba Saeed-Ahmed, 22, attacked at his victim following a bust-up. The victim had confronted Saeed-Ahmed believing he had his girlfriend working for him.
The pair argued on the phone before Saeed-Ahmed arrived on Bury Old Road in a taxi, armed with machete.
At around 7pm on a Monday night Saeed-Ahmed then hit him in the street in front of people.
The victim suffered a serious wound to his back, as well as sustaining injuries.
Now Saeed-Ahmed, who said he ‘always’ carried a weapon for self-defence, has been jailed for seven years.
Manchester Crown Court heard how the 37-year-old victim had finished work and saw
“He was concerned because he believed, rightly or wrongly, she had been dealing drugs on behalf a dealer which he believed to be this defendant,” prosecutor Duncan Wilcock said.
Saeed-Ahmed had been in court about nine months earlier for drug dealing offences.
He was caught with heroin and cocaine worth about £670, and with £580 in cash.
A judge took the ‘unusual’ step of not jailing him because the offences happened about two years earlier.
Saeed-Ahmed’s barrister said he had been an ‘impressive’ young man who had taken on teaching roles due to his knowledge of the Quran.
He later became estranged from his family after a falling out and descended into crime, Joshua Bowker said.
He was jailed for a total of seven years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent; possession of a blade; and being in breach of a suspended sentence.