Drug Dealer Mujtaba Attacked Man Bragging Cheetham Hill Is ‘His Area’, Jailed for 7 Years

A drug dealer who bragged that Cheetham Hill was ‘his area’ launched a terrifying machete attack as terrified members of the public passed by.

Mujtaba Saeed-Ahmed, 22, attacked at his victim following a bust-up. The victim had confronted Saeed-Ahmed believing he had his girlfriend working for him.

The pair argued on the phone before Saeed-Ahmed arrived on Bury Old Road in a taxi, armed with machete.

At around 7pm on a Monday night Saeed-Ahmed then hit him in the street in front of people.

The victim suffered a serious wound to his back, as well as sustaining injuries.

Now Saeed-Ahmed, who said he ‘always’ carried a weapon for self-defence, has been jailed for seven years.

Manchester Crown Court heard how the 37-year-old victim had finished work and saw

his girlfriend on Bury New Road, on August 2.

“He was concerned because he believed, rightly or wrongly, she had been dealing drugs on behalf a dealer which he believed to be this defendant,” prosecutor Duncan Wilcock said.

Saeed-Ahmed had been in court about nine months earlier for drug dealing offences.

He was caught with heroin and cocaine worth about £670, and with £580 in cash.

A judge took the ‘unusual’ step of not jailing him because the offences happened about two years earlier.

Saeed-Ahmed’s barrister said he had been an ‘impressive’ young man who had taken on teaching roles due to his knowledge of the Quran.

He later became estranged from his family after a falling out and descended into crime, Joshua Bowker said.

He was jailed for a total of seven years after pleading guilty to wounding with intent; possession of a blade; and being in breach of a suspended sentence.