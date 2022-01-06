Phillip Tajinder Badwal was jailed for life for attacking Santokh ‘Charlie’ Singh at the family home in Airedale Road, Undercliffe, Bradford, on November 30, 2020.

Drug Addict Son Who Killed His Dad Is Jailed For Life in Bradford

Badwal, 25, assaulted his father the day after his 59th birthday, beating him, kicking him, stamping on him and assaulting him.

He was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he carried out the “sustained and severe” attack on a man who was physically and emotionally vulnerable.

Mr Singh was 59 and had celebrated his birthday the day before with his older sons, Charles and Richard. They held him in esteem and affection and had given him presents. He was treated by them with love and respect.

They had secured him a flat in Shipley and he was excited about moving in there.

Judge Jonathan Rose said set a 20-year minimum term that Badwal must spend in prison before the Parole Board can even consider his release.

Mr Singh was a hardworking engineer and a social man who enjoyed going to the pub after work. He was a happy-go-lucky, kind soul, known locally as the King of Otley Road.

Judge Rose said he became “diminished” in his later life. Badwal had taken his money and possessions and beaten him up.

Mr Singh was subjected to controlling,

violent and coercive behaviour and dominated by Badwal.

He took money from his father to buy drugs and sent him a text on November 28, 2020, calling him names and telling him to order Class A drugs for him.

He had “a malign influence” on Mr Singh, Judge Rose said.

On the day of the murder, Badwal was desperate for drugs and texted the “Johnny” dealer line to order heroin and crack cocaine.

Afterwards, Badwal prioritised his need for Class A drugs, ringing a dealer before calling 999 for help. He then lied to the police about what had happened.

When he was arrested for murder, he was aggressive and threatening to the police.

He was currently serving a five-year sentence for robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He and others had subjected members of the public to violent assaults to rob them in the street, the court was told.

Mr Singh’s two eldest sons had to give evidence in the trial before Badwal pleaded guilty to the murder, Judge Rose said.

He was on bail for those offences when he murdered his father.

Badwal’s mother, Mr Singh’s wife, said she had equal love for her husband and her son and did not take sides in any way, Mr Moulson said.

“I have lost my husband and I’m going to lose my son for many years now,” she had stated.