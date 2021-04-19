The chief executive of London’s Heathrow Airport, John Holland-Kaye, said Britain should scrap its home and hotel requirements for passengers arriving from countries with low levels of concern about crisis.

Drop UK Hotel Rules for Passengers from Low-Risk Countries – Heathrow Boss

“We need a new level in between the amber and the green (levels of risk), where you have low levels of variants of concern but still some issues and you might have to have testing before you get on the plane, possibly testing after you’ve arrived but no need for quaran-tine” told BBC radio.

“And that’s the big change we need to see: stepping away from quaran-tine, as the main control.”

All travellers returning to the UK

must fill out a passenger locator form in advance, including details of their departure country and UK address.

They must also show proof of a negative test taken within 72 hours before travelling to be allowed entry to the UK.

In England, a stay in a quaran-tine hotel costs £1,750 per passenger travelling alone to cover transport, tests, food and accommodation.

Every additional adult, or child over 12, must pay £650, while children aged five to 12 pay £325.

Returning travellers must take a test on days two and eight of quaran-tine, at a cost of £210.

A negative test result does not mean they can shorten their time in Hotel, but if they test positive.

Rule-breakers face strict penalties – including prison sentences of up to 10 years.