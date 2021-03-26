A driver in Pakistan has escaped death by mere inches after his Hatchback Coure Car was crushed by a landslide of large Rock.

Driver Incredibly Survives, 3 Passengers Killed in a Landslide in Azad Kashmir

According to details, the car was coming from Arja to Dhirkot when it was struck by huge boulders that sliced from the roadside mountain near Mukhyala, hardly 3 kilometres before its destination.

Rashid Iqbal, 46, was driving three passengers in his Hatchback Coure Car when a one tonne Rock suddenly crushed the car, killing his three companions.

As a result, police constable Shiraz Ahmed, forest department official Farman Ali and one Abrar Ahmed were killed, while driver Arshad Iqbal survived miraculously.

The landslide occured on March 24 in the town of Dhirkot in the southern Pakistani region of Azad Kashmir.

Locals hurridley stepped in to help and smashed through the car windows with hammers in hopes of saving any survivors.

Once locals had spotted the driver, they hacked through the crushed car door with an axe to set him free.

One local held Iqbal’s head as they pried the wreckage

apart in a bit to save him.

The rescue mission took around two hours. Villagers used axes to cut the partly visible wreckage and pulled him out. He was said to be stable.

Iqbal was dragged out from among the rubble and debris and rushed to hospital.

The bodies of the remaining three persons on board were recovered from beneath the boulders a little later with the help of an excavator. Burials of the deceased were held in the afternoon.

Astonishingly, the driver only suffered minor head wounds. Heavy machinery was required to pull the three passenger’s out from the wreckage though the three died at the scene.

The deceased were identified as police head constable Shiraz Ahmed, forest department official Raja Farman Ali and one Abrar Ahmed.

Saeed Qureshi, a senior director at State Disaster Management Authority told that rains had triggered landslides at a main artery, linking Muzaffarabad with Hazara division, and several inter district and link roads, suspending movement of traffic.

However, he said, earth removing mavens had been deployed almost everywhere to remove the obstacles.

Mr Qureshi asked people to avoid unnecessary travels until the ongoing spell of heavy rains stopped.