A man has admitted causing the deaths of a ‘beautiful couple’ after a car crashed into a wall in Solihull. Passengers Meesha Afzal, 22, and Kyle Khan, 26, died after a Mercedes A200 they were travelling in with friends smashed into a wall on Warwick Road.

Driver admits Killing ‘Beautiful Couple’ in Solihull Mercedes Wall Crash

Eidnun Liaquat, 28, of Mountford Street, Sparkhill, had previously denied two charges of causing death by dangerous driving. However he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to two alternative charges of causing death by careless driving which were accepted by the prosecution.

Sentence was adjourned by Judge Francis Laird KC until April 21 for reports to be prepared. Liaquat was told by the judge that he had admitted “very serious charges” and that just because he was being granted bail did not mean he would not receive a custodial sentence. The married couple, who both wore seatbelts,

were pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of Sunday, December 13, 2020.

An inquest had previously heard the crash happened at around 1.50am, near the junction with Gentleshaw Lane. Post-mortem examinations found Meesha, a carer, died from head and neck injuries. Kyle, a courier driver, died from a head injury. Their injuries were consistent with having been in a road traffic collision, the hearing was told.

Kyle’s mum Roshni Sajida Yousaf, 51, previously said the “beautiful couple” – who married in July 2017 – were the Romeo and Juliet of this century.” “Kyle and Meesha were my life. It breaks my heart that I’ve lost two children as she (Meesha) was my daughter too,” she said.

“They would be looking down at me from heaven smiling to say ‘do not mourn us – we’re happy together in death too.’

“My fallen angels Kyle and Meesha were soulmates. Gone, but never will be forgotten, forever in our thoughts, prayers and hearts.”