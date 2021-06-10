Driver, 20, Who Killed A Muslim Family of 4, Laughed While Taken into Custody

The 20-year-old Canadian driver who police say deliberately crashed into a Muslim family of five, killing four of them, was a homeschooled devout Christian who was seen laughing at the time of his arrest while wearing body armor allegedly plastered with swastikas.

Nathaniel Veltman, of London, Ontario, was arrested on Sunday on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the deadly attack, which investigators said was prompted by animosity toward the victims’ faith.

‘This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities,’ Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament on Tuesday. ‘If anyone thinks racism and hatred don’t exist in this country, I want to say this: How do we explain such violence to a child in a hospital? How can we look families in the eye and say “Islamophobia isn’t real”’?

‘There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act and that the family was targeted because of their Muslim faith,’ said London Police Service

Det.-Insp. Paul Waight during a briefing on Monday.

CTV News reported that Veltman worked as a part-time shipping worker at Gray Ridge Egg Farms, an egg-packing plant in Strathroy, Ontario.

Gray Ridge Eggs CEO William Gray released a statement on the company’s website, saying that management and staff ‘were shocked and saddened’ to learn of Veltman’s arrest on murder charges.

‘We join our community in expressing condemnation of this violent attack and offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family and the Muslim community,’ Gray stated.

Arman Moradpourian, a friend who worked with Veltman, called Veltman a very devout Christian and said he was home schooled. Moradpourian said Veltman didn’t have a problem with him being Persian and raised Muslim.

‘He never judged me,’ Moradpourian told The Associated Press. “He would give his shirt off his back for you.”

Moradpourian said Veltman helped him with rides to grocery stores and helped him mediate family issues.

Everyone who knew the Afzal family knew ‘the model family they were as Muslims, Canadians and Pakistanis,’ the statement from the extended family said. ‘They worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled. Their children were top students in their school and connected strongly with their spiritual identity.’