Drinkers from London, Leeds and Manchester Hit Bars Despite Restrictions

Revellers in cities under Tier 2 restrictions hit bars and the streets last night as new measures came into force.

Drinkers were seen in London, Leeds and Manchester, mainly meeting in the street despite the cold weather.

Being under Tier 2 restrictions means residents are not allowed to mix with people from different households in indoor settings.

Meeting outdoors, such as in gardens or in the street, is allowed provided that people follow the rule of six – meaning there

cannot be more than six people together at one time, with some exceptions.

Some people in central London braved the cold to have a drink or a walk outside after the capital was placed into the high level due to a spike in cases.

Hospitality businesses have reported many cancellations this weekend because people cannot have dinner or drinks in indoor venues with friends or family outside their own household.

But the new measures did not deter drinkers from meeting completely, as many met outside and sat on tables in the streets on Saturday evening.

In Manchester and Leeds, where Tier 2 restrictions have been in place since Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the new rules last week, revellers danced even after pubs closed for the 10pm curfew.