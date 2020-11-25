Dr Sahil, 28, Slept With Female Patient After ‘Wining and Dining Her’ in Harley Street

A female patient claims her Harley Street dentist ‘used me and got rid of me’ when he wined and dined her at the Savoy before sleeping with her in her hotel room hours after treating her.

Dr Sahil Patel, 28, twice met up with patient A at a pub after providing her with his mobile phone number.

He then took the patient out to dinner at the Savoy in London on November 1 last year after completing her veneer treatment.

They carried on drinking until after midnight, when the dentist said he could not get home ‘as there are no underground trains,’ the General Dental Council heard.

Dr Patel then went to the patient’s hotel room across the street and slept with her, the tribunal heard.

However the patient denied she had pursued Dr Patel and said she ‘did not send him any messages that were proactive.’

She said ‘I never once asked that man out or did anything to spur him on. I did not ask him out.

‘He had lied to me about the train to get into my hotel room. No part of me was

leading him on. I did not send him any messages that were proactive.’

Asked by Dr Patel’s counsel if she was ‘at least equal in making the running’ for their dates, she replied ‘absolutely not.’

Concluding her evidence of the first day of the hearing, Patient A added:’ My dentist used me and got rid of me.

‘I was shocked. His behaviour was rotten.’

During the hearing the patient explained she had told the dentist she would be in London in October 2019 and suggested they could meet up.

Patient A denied that she flirted with the dentist in a series of text messages they swapped.

Patient A said that after they met at a pub in west London she understood to have been on a date with the dentist.

The hearing was told Patient A sent an email to Dr Patel saying she was looking forward to him not being her dentist so she could get to know him better.

Counsel repeatedly suggested she was flirting with Dr Patel, but Patient A insisted she wasn’t leading him on.

The disciplinary hearing is being held in Marylebone, central London, near The Harley Street Smile Clinic, where Dr Patel is an associate dentist.

The hearing continues with some of the complainant’s evidence being heard in private.