Police investigators have decided to seek court permission for the exhumation of Dr Maha Shah’s body for conducting post mortem again after declaring the previous medical report ‘wrong’.

Dr Maha’s Body To Be Exhumed Again Due To Wrong Medical Report, Boyfriend Granted Bail

While making progress in the probe into mysterious ‘suicide’ case, police investigators have now decided to exhume Dr Maha’s body and conducting post mortem again.

They said that the 9mm pistol had been shot in her head from the right hand, whereas, the medical report stated the bullet shot from the left hand. The police claimed that the medico-legal officer (MLO) had released her medical report without conducting a post mortem.

Police added that a clear picture of the case will be emerged after conducting post mortem of the deceased woman. It has been decided to formally seek permission from the court for exhumation and post mortem of Dr Maha Shah.

the alleged suicide case of Dr Maha Ali Shah, against a surety bond of Rs500,000.

The accused, Dr Irfan, filed a plea before the court to remove his name from the case, claiming that the case carries sections against poisoning a person, however, the evidence has pointed against it during the probe.

The appeal said that Dr Maha visited Dr Irfan on the day of her alleged suicide, however, she was not able to meet him even after sitting for four hours in his clinic.

Even the complainant has not submitted any evidence in the case, it read. The court admitted the plea and granted bail to the accused against a surety bond of Rs 500,000.

It remarked that the complainant’s statements were unsatisfactory and they along with the investigating officer failed to prove Dr Irfan’s involvement in the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Maha’s suicide took a new twist after police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s father against three people on charges under abuse, blackmailing and forcing her to shoot herself on August 26.

According to the FIR registered at Gizri police station against three accused, the victim told her sister that she was abused by a friend, Junaid, and Dr Irfan after intoxicating her continuously.

When she discussed the issue with Waqas Hasan Rizvi and Dr Irfan Qureshi, they also blackmailed her, the FIR read further adding that Dr Irfan also harassed Dr Maha after intoxicating her.

Junaid, Waqas and Dr Irfan also threatened to defame her which led her to shoot herself in the head, the report said.